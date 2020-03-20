PRINCE FREDERICK — Reverend Kenneth Elwood Bowen of Prince Frederick, Md., passed away on March 16, 2020, at his son’s home in Chester, Md. He was 87.
Born on October 30, 1932, in Prince Frederick, Md., he was the son of the late Percy Lee and Ethel Hall Bowen and grew up in Prince Frederick, Md. After graduation from Calvert High School. While attending Asbury College in Kentucky he met his wife Margaret Ann Bowen. After graduation he went on to Seminary school at Emory University in Georgia and after completion entered the Baltimore Conference of the United Methodist Church. Reverend Kenneth served the following churches: Sexton UMC (Baltimore); Beachfield UMC (Baltimore); Solomon’s Island UMC/Olivet UMC; Waugh Chapel in Jessup, Md.; Fork UMC in Fork, Md., and went on to retire in Calvert County. After retirement he went on to serve at Pisgah UMC. He was a current member of Trinity UMC; a member of the Prince Frederick Lions Club; and a Mason. Reverend Kenneth was known as a compassionate giving man who loved reading, aviation and served in the civil air patrol as a pilot.
Reverend Kenneth is survived by his son Mark Bowen (Pamela McGovern) of Chester, Md.; daughter Barbara Bowen of Prince Frederick; grandchildren Emily Bowen (Tanner); David Bowen; and Anna Bowen. In addition to his wife Margaret Ann Bowen who passed in 2013, he was predeceased by his son David Lee Bowen in 1983.
A visitation will be held from 9-10:45 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, Md. Burial will follow in Central Methodist Cemetery at 11 am. A full service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Trinity UMC, 90 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
