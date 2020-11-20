LA PLATA — Kenneth W. Chandler, 84, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020 at his residence in La Plata, Md. He was born and raised in Morganfield, Kent.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and had a successful career working for the Dept. of the Navy in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Elizabeth and daughters, Allison Garagusi and Hope Baier and their families.
His funeral Mass and burial are at Sacred Heart Church, La Plata on Thursday Nov. 18th. Visit www. arehartechols.com for a complete obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.