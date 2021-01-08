CHESAPEAKE BEACH — Kerri Lyn Clark, age 50 of Chesapeake Beach passed away on December 23, 2020, in Dunkirk.
She came into this life in Centralia, Illinois, on September 25, 1970, the beloved daughter of Keith and Kathryn (Brame) Clark. She is survived by one brother, Brian Clark and wife Debbie; one sister, Cheryl Clark; two nieces, Cassie Clark and friend Jered, and Stacy Butler and husband Tony; one nephew, Keith Clark and wife Jennifer; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jackson, Nick, AJ, Brooklyn, Alison, Lexie, Isaiah, Caleb, Kendra, Aiden, Theo, Cameron, Audrey, Danika and Fia; many cousins; and her nanny family, Gail Anderson, Benjamin Arden, Rebecca Arden and Rachel Arden Cohen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Kathryn Clark; maternal grandparents, Derrell and Thelma (Haught) Brame; and paternal grandparents, Tony and Opal (Wyman) Clark.
Kerri had a zest for life and enjoyed every moment to the fullest. She was compassionate, generous, and kind. She loved traveling, photography, cooking and baking. She also loved animals, especially kitties of which she had three rescues of her own. Her greatest love was to enjoy the company of family and friends.
Memorials can be made to The Centralia Humane Society & can be received at the Crouse Funeral Home in Salem, Illinois.
