MARBURY — KEVIN MARTEZ CARROLL, JR. AGE 34, DEPARTED THIS LIFE ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 02, 2019 IN CLINTON, MARYLAND. VIEWING WILL TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER 09, 2019 , 9 AM UNTIL TIME OF SERVICE 11 AM AT MT. HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 8705 GILROY ROAD, NANJEMOY, MARYLAND 20662. BURIAL CHURCH CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE, PA WHITE PLAINS, MARYLAND
