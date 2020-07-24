COLUMBUS, OHIO — On July 13, 2020, Kevin Thomas Moore passed away peacefully in his sleep. Kevin was born on August 9, 1967 in Dayton, OH. In 1977, his family relocated to Port Tobacco. He attended Archbishop Neal School in LaPlata and Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy in Leonardtown. He graduated from McDonough High School in Pomfret in 1985.
From 1985-1991, Kevin served his country in the U.S. Army. He attained the rank of Sergeant as a member of the 15th Engineer Company, Fort Kobbe, Panama.
After the Army, Kevin graduated from the University of Findlay in northern Ohio with a degree in Business Administration. He worked in Columbus, Oh. with short stints in Cleveland and the Washington, DC area. At the time of his death, he was working at Schuerger Law Group in Columbus, Oh.
Beloved son, brother and uncle. Kevin is survived by his parents, Timothy and Rosalyn Moore of Port Tobacco; sister, Catherine Moore Johnson (Jonathan) of Alexandria, Va.; brothers: Brian Moore of Flint Hill, Va.; and Scott Moore (Mariah) of Vancouver, British Columbia. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews: Ayden and Paisley Moore of Vancouver, British Columbia; Samantha and James Johnson of Alexandria, Va.; and Jared Johnson, of Carrollton, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, an organization close to Kevin’s and his family’s heart. Donate online at www.parentprojectmd.org or to 401 Hackensack Ave, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601.
A. Memorial Mass was held at St. Mary Church, 684 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206. On Friday, July 24, Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 at St. Ignatius Church at Chapel Point, Port Tobacco. Burial will follow.
Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.