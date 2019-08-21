NANJEMOY — LACI NICOLE HERBERT age 35 of Nanjemoy, Maryland is survived by her loving family. Memorial Service Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1:00 PM — 4:00 PM, Martinis Restaurant & Lounge 10553 Theodore Green Blvd. White Plains, Maryland 20695. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, White Plains, MD
