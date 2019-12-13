WALDORF, MARYLAND — LARRY DARNELL LEE age 66 of Waldorf, Maryland departed this life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Clinton, Maryland. Viewing Thursday, December 19, 2019 , 10 am followed by Services 11 am at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland
LARRY DARNELL LEE
To plant a tree in memory of LARRY LEE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.