WALDORF — Larry Wooster (born February 24, 1940 in Bradford, PA) died in his home in Grantsville, MD on December 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Juanita, in 2017 and is survived by his children, Elizabeth and Dave and family, and his brother, John, (Ft. Washington) and his family.

Larry married Juanita Mitchell in 1963, moved to So. Maryland and started Wooster Drilling Company, which was in operation for 50 years. Larry served his customers with integrity and the highest quality product and service. He served the less fortunate by drilling water wells to provide clean water in Mozambique and Haiti.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date in 2021 (TBD).

Donations in Larry's honor may be made to the Maryland Delaware Water Well Association's college scholarship fund at MDWWA / P.O. Box 88 Forrest Hill, MD 21050 with "Larry Wooster Scholarship" in the memo.

