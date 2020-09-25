WALDORF — Latisha Danielle Curtis, age 40, departed this life on Sept. 17, 2020. Latisha is survived by her mother, Gloria Washington, children, D’Andre Curtis , Janaire and Corey King, Jr. , many other family and friends. Viewing , Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 9:30 am until time of service 11 am at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place , La Plata, MD 20646. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
To plant a tree in memory of Latisha Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.