WALDORF — Lawrence Overby, Jr. died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Bradford Oaks Hospice. He was surrounded by his siblings. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Overby Sr. and Ruby Overby and sister Nancy Walker. He leaves behind his two children, Nathaniel and Ashley Overby. Living siblings are Joan Overby, James Overby, Gwendolyn Monroe, Mary Jane Robison and Marilyn Bouse, also his good friend Doris Christiani and numerous nieces and nephews.
