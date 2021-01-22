BRANDYWINE — Lawson Allen Peed of Brandywine, Md., passed away at home on December 27, 2020. Born March 4, 1939, to the late Elsie Turner Peed and Lawson Lansdale Peed.
Allen grew up in Brandywine and graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1957. He was the owner of Eastern Erection Company, which was a shelving installation company. Allen traveled extensively for installation jobs on the East Coast. Allen’s first love was trap shooting, which took him all over the U.S. for the challenge of the competition. He was a lifetime member of the ATA (Amateur Trapshooting Association).
Allen was predeceased by his sister, Ruth E. Adams, and brother Donald L. Peed. He is survived by his brother C. Morton Peed of Brandywine and his son Jesse Allen Peed (Kathy) of Upper Marlboro, MD. Three grandsons, Justin (Sandy), Aaron and Ryan and three adorable great-granddaughters, Lillian, Gabrielle, and Valerie.
Due to Covid-19 services will be planned for a later date.
