LUSBY — Leonard Saindon, 78, of Lusby, passed away Sunday morning, January 17, 2021, at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Home in Lexington Park, Md.
Leonard was born on April 19, 1942, in Danvers, Mass., to the late Joseph and Mary (Carr/Gottlich) Saindon. He was raised in Lynn, Mass., graduated from Lynn Trade (Tech) in 1961, and lived in Lynn up to retirement.
He had worked for Logan Airport’s American Airlines whereby he was able to greet the Beatles when they first arrived in Massachusetts in 1964, and retired from Lynn’s General Electric in 1997 as a master machinist working everything from aircraft engines to nuclear reactor vessel heads. A special honor to him was that he held the same position at GE that his father once held.
In 1997, he and his wife (Gladys) left Lynn for Gwinn, Mich., to live near his eldest daughter (Cheryl) and her family. There he did home improvements and continued his hunting and fishing passion that he loved doing in New England on his off time. Following the passing of his wife in 2008, he moved to Lexington Park to be nearer his middle daughter (Tammy) and her family, followed by a move to Tammy’s residence in Lusby in 2019.
Leonard enjoyed nature, woodworking, coin and knife collecting, and his New England sports teams (especially the Patriots and Red Sox). He enjoyed company (especially his friends at Victory Woods and his great-grandchildren) and was a gentle and loving man.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Leonard is survived by: two daughters, Tammy (John) Scaparro of Lusby and Debra DiObilda of Coatesville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Brandon Peiffer, Justin Scaparro, Jessica (Ken) Stavish, and Darrian DiObilda; five great granddaughters, Kayla Patz, Madison Peiffer, Amelia Scaparro, Willow Stavish, and Violet Stavish; three great grandsons, Ethan Patz, William Scaparro, and Landon Peiffer; one sister, Denise (Bill) Glavin of Burlington, Mass.; two brothers, Andy and Paul of Lynn, Mass.; also several nieces and nephews.
Leonard was preceded in his passing by: his loving wife Gladys (2008) whom he married on December 26, 1961 in Lynn, Mass; his daughter Cheryl (2016); and two sisters, Patricia Blaney (2011) and Kathleen Cantrell (2014) of Lynn, Mass.
A celebration of Leonard’s life will be scheduled post-COVID.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Saindon’s memory to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital (st.jude.org).
