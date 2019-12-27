INDIAN HEAD — Leonard R. Delozier "Roland" 82 of Indian Head, Maryland, died December 20, 2019.

Friends received at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM until time of memorial service at 12 noon.

Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.

To send flowers to the family of Leonard Delozier, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Williams Funeral Home, P.A.
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Leonard's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
Williams Funeral Home, P.A.
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Leonard's Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.