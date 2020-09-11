NANJEMOY — Leonte Omar Harvey, age 18 of Nanjemoy, departed this life on September 6. Leonte is survived by his loving family and many friends.
Viewing, Saturday September 19, at 9 am until time of service 11 am at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20603.
Burial, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Nanjemoy. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
