WALDORF FORMERLY OF PISGAH — Wife of the late Reverend Harvey R. Custis, Sr., transitioned December 30, 2019. Viewing, 10:00 a.m.; Service, 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. James United Methodist Church, 12470 Old Frederick Road, Marriottsville, Maryland 21104. Interment, West Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery, Marriottsville.
LeVurn E. Custis (Corporal)
APG Chesapeake
