WALDORF, MD — Lillian Clara Mahaffey, age 90, died November 12, 2019. Mother of Chester Mahaffey Jr. (Gloria), Thomas W. Mahaffey, and Paula Mahaffey. A full obituary and guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Lillian Clara Mahaffey
Service information
Nov 23
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:00AM
Bible Baptist Church
2941 St. Peter's Church Road
Waldorf, MD 20601
