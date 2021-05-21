MECHANICSVILLE — Linda Curry Sopjack, 79, of Mechanicsville, Md., passed away on May 11, 2021, 8:13 p.m. at home surrounded by her loving family and friends after complications from COPD and heart failure.
Linda was born August 29, 1941, to Mary Carroll and Robert Curry in Wheeling Island, W.V. Linda graduated in the top of her class from Martins Ferry High School in 1959 and was an officer in every high school organization from G.A.A. to the National Honor Society. In 1959, Linda married her first husband, Glen Bennington, who passed from cancer in 1965. On June 25, 1966, she married Michael John Sopjack — and HE was the LOVE of her LIFE.
For a time, Linda lived in Hillcrest Heights, Md., until she moved to White Plains, Md., and then later to her final home in Mechanicsville to be close to her daughter, Tamara.
In the early years, Linda worked in accounting performing bookkeeping and secretarial work. She was a member of the White Plains Homemakers Group, an avid supporter of SMYO and enjoyed throwing Friendly toy parties with her mother over many years. When her Grandson was born, she proclaimed that she would be called “Grandma Wonderful”, and she was. As luck would have it, they shared the same birthdate and because of this, she declared that she would never grow older and be 46 forever. She enjoyed her crossword puzzles and Sudoku, playing cards with family and friends, but she loved to dance with her husband Michael and enjoyed hosting many parties in their home.
Of all the jobs Linda held, she was most passionate and successful as a caretaker. She devoted her life to her husband Michael, who experienced a closed-head trauma brain injury after 18 years of their marriage, until he passed of cancer in 2015.
In truth, she devoted her life to all that were lucky enough to know her. She found the most joy in making others smile, always took the time to make sure people in her life knew they were loved. Whenever she went out, she would strike up conversations with perfect strangers and try to brighten their day, especially when those outings became less and less. Of her proudest accomplishments, she will say it was her daughters, but we know that of all her children, Robert was her favorite.
Linda’s character was her legacy, she fought for those that couldn’t fight for themselves, gave when she had nothing left to give, loved with all of heart until the very end.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Carroll; Fathers Robert Curry and Paul Carroll; Brothers Lonnie Curry, John Carroll; Sisters Judy Keener, Becky Miklas and Cindi Pollock; Husbands Glen Bennington and Michael John Sopjack.
She is survived by her daughters Theresa Sopjack Lock (Bryan Lock), Harpers Ferry, W.V. and Tamara Sopjack Blanton (William Blanton), Mechanicsville; grandson Colton William Dutton, Lutz, Fla.; ddopted son Robert A Curry (Erin Curry), Midland, Ohio; Adopted daughter Gladys Duckett-Bond, Leonardtown, Md.; Brothers Robert Curry, Blanchester, Ohio, Paul Carroll (Sue Carroll), Galloway, Ohio.
Special thanks to the many neighbors: Mr. Blanton enjoying the many debates with mom; Paul and Maryann Bean spending countless hours in mom’s yard, landscaping; Mandy and Jay Helwig, Lucy and Jerry Caton, Cathy and Jimbo Buckler, who were here during the good times and the bad — feeding us and visiting often with mom while also sharing in our sorrow as she passed. Officer Hartzwell for bringing calm from calamity- THESE were our human ANGELS on Earth.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Linda’s name to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650; for tax deduction please write in the memo “law enforcement torch run.”
