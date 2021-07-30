BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV — Linda Kathleen Ball, age 67, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her residence.
Born November 18, 1953 in Prince George's County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Straley Plumer and Elizabeth Margaret Smith Ball.
She was a Christian. Linda was a graduate of High Point High School in Beltsville, MD. She retired as an administrative assistant for the University of Maryland in College Park, MD. Linda enjoyed collecting lighthouses, traveling to different places, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and her cat.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Melanie Dawn White of Lusby, MD, two sisters, Betty Richardson of O'Fallon, MO, Clara Bradley of Chambersburg, PA, one brother, Charles Ball of Laurel, MD, three grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Terry of Morgantown, WV, Nicholas Aaron Terry and Nate Ian Terry both of Lusby, MD, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Finein, Jr. and one son, Timothy Ronald Henry.
Services and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
