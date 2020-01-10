BEL ALTON, MD — Linda Lee Norris went home to the Lord January 5, 2020 in La Plata, Maryland. She was 64 years young.
Born December 2, 1955 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Henry and Marion Baumann. Sister to Nardine Daniels (Dick), Henry S. Baumann (Christy), Candy Robertson (Billy), and Cindy Baumann (Jimmy); and many nieces and nephews.
Married John Michael Norris on August 24, 1974 and has lived in Charles County the majority of her life. She enjoyed cruises, Williamsburg, and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed the time with her many nieces and nephews. Puzzles were one of her many hobbies.
Visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Graveside Service on Thursday, January 16, 2019 at 11AM at Holy Ghost Catholic Church Cemetery, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland 20664.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
