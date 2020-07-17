LA PLATA — Linda Rose Kimble, 76, of La Plata died on July 10, 2020 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata.
Linda was born on March 18, 1944 in Portsmouth, Va. to late Mabel McLaughlin and James T. Langley.
Linda was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 238, Hughesville.
Linda is survived by her siblings ; John T. and his wife Patti, Ella Jean and her husband Dennis, and her late sister's husband Gene Foster, children; James Mark Kimble, Jeanette Kimble Vicky Lynn and her husband Rick Nimmerrichter, 7 grandchildren; Jessica and husband Paul, Bubba, Samantha and husband Brian, Jamie and husband Andrew, Christa and husband Bryan, Katie, RJ and wife KC.
13 great-grandchildren; Nathan, Bailee, Makayla, Trinity, Emma, Olivia, Isabella, Jemma, Trevor, Luna, Claire, Colin and Henry.
Due to current Covid restrictions the family will be having a private graveside service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf.
