SOLOMONS — Louis John "Lou" Kollar, Jr., 80 of Solomons, MD passed away on August 4, 2021 at his residence. Born February 2, 1941 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Louis J. Kollar, Sr. and Rose Kollar.
Lou graduated from Jamaica High School in 1959, from the Academy of Aeronautics and City College of NY in 1961. He was a Technical Sales Representative for thirty nine years, and founded his last company, K&A Technical Sales before retiring in 2003. Lou was a member of the Old Crows Association for twenty two years, Engineers of America, and the Indigo Run Men's Club of Hilton Head, SC. He was an active supporter of Denville NJ Soccer, and Morris Catholic, where his sons attended high school.
Tradition was extremely important to Lou. He cherished family gatherings and celebrations. He loved a good cigar, a great round of golf, and a home-cooked Italian meal. He loved his wife and children fiercely, and adored being Pop Pop to his twelve grandchildren. He will be forever missed.
Lou is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Patricia A. Kollar whom he married in Greenwood Lake, NY; his children, Matthew Kollar (Kimberly) of Stamford, CT, Louis J. Kollar III (Clair) of California, MD, Kevin Kollar (Kathleen) of Rhinebeck, NY, and Kristen Constantino (Michael) of Bayport, NY; twelve grandchildren; and siblings, Riki Grayvensky (Ijo) of Lawrence, NY and Robert Kollar (Janice-dec.) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00, with a funeral service directly following at the chapel from 11:00 to 12:00. The services will be held at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Anderson Center for Autism.
