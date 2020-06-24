SEMINOLE, Fla. — Capt. Louis Robert Nelson Sr. passed away June 13, 2020, after suffering a heart attack at the hospital in Clearwater, Fla. Louis was the second of five children born Oct. 16, 1930, to Jennes C. Nelson Sr. and Mildred Inez (Farrell) Nelson in Ripley, Md.
After graduating from La Plata High School in 1948, Louis spent two years in the United States Air Force, then eight years in the Air National Guard as a senior aircraft mechanic, then eight years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Reserve. From there he became an airline pilot with Allegany Airlines in 1960 that became USAir that became USAirways and now American Airlines during his 25-year career retiring as a Captain.
He married Eleanor Phillips in 1953 and had two sons, Louis Robert (Bob) Nelson Jr. and John Dashiel Nelson. In 1975 he married Carol Griffith.
Prior to his retirement, he went through three different motor homes driving all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. Upon retirement, Louis and Carol moved to the Florida Keys where he had many years enjoying his love of the water with boating, fishing and scuba diving, going through three different boats on his journey. After Hurricane Irma whipped out their home on the Keys, Louis and Carol relocated to the West Coast in Seminole, Fla.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Eleanor Phillips, and his brother, Jennes.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Bob and John; stepson, Brigadier General Scott F. “Rock” Donahue (U.S. Army, retired)(Nancy); Step grandson, Major Eric Donahue, his wife, Major Claudia Donahue and their children, Teddy, Julian and Scotty; step daughter, Jenna and her husband, Major Leo Pacheco and their children, Ryan Addison and Sophie; step granddaughter, Taylor Donahue and her daughter, Mya; step granddaughter, Morgan Donahue (John) and their son, Beau; daughter-in-law, Carolyn; grandchildren, Louis R. Nelson III and his wife, Cindy and their children, Louis R. Nelson IV, Jack and Josie; Kimberly and her husband, Robert Despaulo Jr. and their children, Tripp, Brio and Luca; Bethany and her son, Seamus; step granddaughter, Armanda and her husband, Richie Woodard and their children, Tristan, Liam and Scarlet; Step grandson, Chris Hoyle and his wife, Alexie Ferre and their children, Miles and Soreen; his sister, Betty and husband, Michael Ellis; brother, Harold and wife, Caroline and his brother, Francis Nelson. And his beloved “daughter,” Inga Upshaw and husband, Bill.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Bryans Road, Md., on June 24, 2020, with a gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. and an 11 a.m. church service. Interment will follow in Mount Rest Cemetery, La Plata, Md.
Donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 7365 Indian Head Highway, Bryans Road, MD 20616.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.