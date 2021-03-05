MECHANICSVILLE — Louis Russell, 73, of Mechanicsville passed away on Thursday Feb. 25, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at the Queen of Peace Cemetery on Doctor Johnson Rd. on June 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
Louis was born in St. Mary's to Bernard Russell Sr. and Sarah Russell on Nov. 10, 1947. He married his wife Janet on Nov. 10, 1975.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother Donald.
Louis is survived by his brothers; Bernard "Bunny" Russell Jr., and Billy Russell, sisters; Roseann Scruggs, Agnes Scruggs, and Barbara Rivell, son; Timmy Wathen, daughters; Cynthia Murray, Melanie Williams, and Tammy Finnell, and ten grandchildren.
