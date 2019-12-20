LA PLATA — Louise “Mama Lou” Faulkner, age 89, died December 13, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland. Louise was a homemaker and a life member of the Bel Alton VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and her angel collection. She was the daughter of Harold W. Holland and Christine T. Holland. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Herbert Faulkner and her siblings, Alfred Holland, Carl Holland, Clyde Holland, and Martha Stouffer. She is survived by her siblings, Thomas Holland and Edith Wilkinson Suder; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Anna Carson. Visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at 1PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Louise "Mama Lou" Faulkner
