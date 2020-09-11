WALDORF — Lucie Faulkner, 82, of Waldorf passed away on Aug. 31, in Brandywine surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 12, 1937 in Stiring Wendel, France, she was the daughter of the late Pierre Adamiak and Louise Adamiak. A homemaker and mom, Mrs. Faulkner enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crafting, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Faulkner was preceded in death by her husband John Faulkner; several siblings.
She is survived by her children John P. Faulkner, Carol L. Rawlings and her husband Joseph; grandchildren Nicole Joffe and her husband Shawn, Lucie Spence and Renee Rawlings; great grandchildren Bradly Spence, Carson Joffe and Nevaeh Joffe.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, from 8 am to 9 am at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, Sept. 14, at 10 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 33320 St. Peter’s Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
