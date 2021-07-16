LUSBY — Life’s journey is temporary; none of us know the timetable of our very existence here on earth. Heck sometimes we fool ourselves in to thinking its way more than temporary only to be devastated and brokenhearted when the passing of a loved one occurs. The power is in each moment and how we live and love in it.
Ray was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Elnora Weekly and Warren Hawkins on May 4, 1956. He married his second wife, Helen Hawkins, on June 22, 1996; they lived in Calvert County with one of their seven grandchildren Aurora Tayloe.
Ray worked for Complete Building Services for 21 years, as a control specialist and engineer. Ray added so much value to Complete Building Services and was a gifted technician that was instrumental in many new contracts as well as maintaining existing contracts.
Ray is survived by his wife Helen, his son Raymond Hawkins, 2 daughters Jennifer Hall (Jon) and Lara Freidhoff (David), his step son, Steve Forster Jr., his sister Renea (Gary), brother Rodney (Susie), his mother Elnora, his seven Grandchildren, Emma, Lannah, Aurora, Calleigh, Tesla, Charlee, and Matthew, his niece Brittany and nephews Brooks and Bryce.
Ray was a great husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, he will be greatly missed, forever loved and never forgotten.
The Family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday July 17, 2021, from 1-5 p.m., at the Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, MD 20657.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.