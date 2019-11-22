BRYANS ROAD — Lydia Marguerite Prebble, 89, of Bryans Road, MD, died November 16, 2019. Memorial services will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:15 AM. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
