LUSBY — (Garner) Lyndall Aurand, 75, of Lusby, MD passed away 07/26/2020 at her home, after an 18 month battle with brain cancer. She was born June 27, 1945 to Victor A. Garner, Sr and Bertha Rodey Garner, She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister Valerie A. Garner and her husband, Harold Aurand.
Lyndall is survived by her son, Craig Gately (wife Nikki); and her son, David Gately; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her brother, Victor Garner, Jr and two sisters: Judy Gott and Laurie Nelson.
Lyn loved the Lord with all her heart and was a member of First Baptist Church Calvert County. She happily worked for the Calvert County government for 25 years. Lyn loved her family and was essential in all family gatherings. She was a wonderful person always willing to help and see to the comfort and well being of others, and always with a smile.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.samaritanspurse.org
