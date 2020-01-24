MILTON, DE — Margaret Ann (Maggie) Booth, age 69 of Milton DE, peacefully lost her battle with liver disease/cancer on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. A Celebration of Maggie’s Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE where friends may visit beginning at 6:00 PM. Interment will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Thaxton, VA. Please visit Maggie’s Life Memorial Webpage to read her complete obituary and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret Ann (Maggie) Booth
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Booth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.