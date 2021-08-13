LAPLATA — Margaret Cecilia "Celie" Huntt, 93 of La Plata, MD, passed away on August 2, 2021 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Margaret was born on May 20, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD, to the late George and Catherine Burch. She is also predeceased by her husband, James Huntt; brothers, John Burch and Irving Burch; sister Elizabeth Murphy; and one grandson, Christopher Wright.
She enjoyed collecting lighthouses, sewing, playing pitch, bingo and going to yard sales.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Burch; daughters, Diane Lee and Susie Thompson; and sister, Mary Pennifill. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday August 9, 2021 from 9 AM until her service time at 11 AM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary's Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646)
Interment to follow at the Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd. Waldorf, MD 20601)
