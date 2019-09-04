INDIAN HEAD — Margaret L. Sweeney, 78, of Indian Head, MD died August 31, 2019. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Internment St. Charles Cemetery, Indian Head, MD. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.