Readers of The Maryland Independent, Calvert Recorder and Enterprise

We hope our combined Wednesday/Friday Independence Holiday Edition makes your holiday week more enjoyable. APG of Chesapeake offices will be closed Friday, July 3rd to allow our staff to enjoy a much deserved 4th of July holiday with their friends and family. Watch for our next publication on Wednesday, July 8th. Until then, we wish all of our readers and staff a very happy 4th of July weekend.

Marguerite Elsie Grabis

  • 0
Marguerite Elsie Grabis

MARGUERITE GRABIS

LAPLATA — Marquerite “Marty” Elsie Grabis “Keys”, 87, of Welcome, Maryland passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Richwood, West Virginia on April 1, 1933. She graduated from high school in Richwood and then completed her bachelor’s degree in Baltimore, Md.

Marty was foremost a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was a homemaker, educator and day care provider. Marty was an active member of Order of the Eastern Star for 50+ years, serving as Grand Esther from 2006-2007. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and was an avid canner. In addition, Marty enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and quilting.

She is survived by her three children. Son, Michael Keys and Arabella; daughters, Maureen Rakowski-Young and Rick, and Melony Weinreich and David. Five Grandsons, Brian Keys and Dana, Jeffrey Keys and Jenna, Michael Keys and Brittany, Jonathon Rakowski and Christopher Rakowski and Vicki. Seven Great-Grandchildren Brandon, Morgan, Molly, Emma, Abby, Calista and Zachary.

Marty will be remembered by all who knew her for her caring and loving personality. She was always able to reach out and touch your heart.

Marty was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. The neighborhood kids always loved stopping by to grab a cookie and brownie.

Most of all she loved her family dearly.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, La Plata, on Sunday, July 5th from 12-1:30pm with a memorial service at 1:30pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paws of Honor in her memory, 6719 Lowell Ave, McLean, Va. 22101 and info@pawsofhonor.org

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Newsletters