WALDORF — Marguerite Jean Thomas age 78 departed this life on December 07, 2020.
Viewing, Saturday December 19, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Middleton Hall, 4045 Renner Road, Waldorf, MD 20602.
Burial, Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD 20601. Services Entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Services, P.A., White Plains.
