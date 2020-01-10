WALDORF — On Christmas evening, December 25, 2019, Marian E. Farrar peacefully transitioned to eternal rest. Viewing is 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020. Mass will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Waldorf, MD. Interment is Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Marian Elizabeth Farrar
To plant a tree in memory of Marian Farrar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.