WILLIAMSPORT — Marie A. Welch, 80, of Williamsport, Maryland, formerly of Indian Head, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Homewood Nursing Home in Williamsport.
Born in December 1, 1938 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Minnie Pearl Campbell Welch and Jack B. Welch. Her family moved from Mt. Rainier, Maryland to Indian Head, where she was raised and graduated from Lackey High School. Miss Welch then went to work for the Department of the Navy as a Program Analyst until her retirement. She was an active member of the Indian Head Baptist Church where she belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary and sang in the Choir. Miss Welch also served as the Secretary for the Maples Housing in La Plata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Mildred Welch Lynch, Jack B. and Lawrence Welch; nephew Donald Lynch; great nephew Mark Allen Lynch.
Miss Welch is survived by her nieces and nephews Jackie Phillips, Brenda Weber, Cynthia Harbaugh, Linda Welch, Pamela Duffy, Thomas Lynch, Jack Lynch and Lawrence Welch Jr.; great niece Lora Lee Nemeth and Denise Clark; great nephew Tim Lynch.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9AM until time of service at 11AM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland with Pastor Jeff Dwyer officiating. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indian Head Baptist Church, 27 Raymond Avenue, Indian Head, Maryland 20640.
Online guestbook available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
