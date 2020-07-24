HEATHSVILLE, Va. — Marie Ann Darr, 79, of Heathsville, Va., formerly of Charles County passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was a United States Naval Veteran and a retired special education teacher. Marie was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Tappahannock, Va. She volunteered at the Heathsville Tavern and enjoyed making teddy bears and mixed media artwork. Marie’s wish was honored to give the gift of life through organ donation.
Marie is survived by her two children, Randolph A. Darr and Rebecca A. Darr; and one brother Allen Trumble. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randolph “Randy” Darr; one brother, Irving Trumble; and one sister, Jean Nav. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Tappahannock, Va. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
