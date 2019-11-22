Marilyn Joyce Drew (Robey) "Joyce"

WALDORF — Marilyn Joyce Drew (Robey), 88, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on November 18th, 2019. Joyce, as she was called by those that knew and loved her, was born to Helen Morrison and Robert Robey on May 18th, 1931.
As matriarch of her family, Joyce raised her nine children and provided daycare for many children, including many of her grandchildren. Later in life, she ventured into the workforce and eventually took a position with MCI in Arlington, VA. Joyce worked as an Administrative Assistant for 13 years, retiring from MCI/Verizon in 1997, to move to Englewood, Florida to care for her aging mother.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Virginia Morrison, and her daughter, Janice Roman.
She is survived by her sons, John Drew (and wife, Adrienne) of Deale, MD, Lawrence Drew (and wife, Patti) of Jacksonville, FL, Robert Drew (and wife, Donna) of Barstow, CA, James Drew of Englewood, CO, and William Drew (and wife, Michele) of Locust Grove, VA; her daughters Brenda Kiker (and husband, Pat) of King George, VA, Valerie Trefry (and husband, John) of Waldorf, MD, Marilyn McKeon (and husband, Mike) of Kingman, AZ, and son-in-law Ken Roman, Hughesville, MD.
In addition to raising her own children, she was a major influence on her 28 grandchildren, Mike Drew (and wife, Emily), Michelle Cox (and husband, Billy) Pam Kinter, Angie Malson (and husband, Clint), Corinne Kiker (and Adam Jolly), Greg Nichols (and wife, Sandy), Cindy Flaherty (and husband, Brad), Alex Roman, Courtney Roman, Leanne Etheridge (and husband, Brandon), Brian Drew, Jenna Tucker (and husband, Steve), Matt Drew (and wife, Danielle), Ricky Drew, Christina Gilliam (and husband, Steven), Emily Trefry, Joseph Trefry, Merrilinn Drew , Patrick Drew, Jeff Havenner, Amanda Furr, Stephanie Sass (and husband, Bart), Ronny Jones, Jonathan Smith (and Ashtyn Smith), William Drew (and wife, Suzanne), Brianna Drew (and Zach Johnson), Sierra Drew and Alyssa Drew and 46 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Marie Kernekin (and husband, Richard), four nieces, Deborah Strunc, Donna Prince, Trisha Baldwin, Susan Drew, four nephews, Truman King, Nelson King, Norman King, and Brian King; along with many great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
A memorial will take place on Sunday December 8th at The Charleston Senior Community, 45 St. Patrick's Dr, Waldorf, MD at 12:00 P.M, with prayers at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Rd, Waldorf, Md 20603 or go to hospiceofcharlescounty.org.
