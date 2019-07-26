WALDORF — Marilyn Pierce Smith, 57, passed away on July 16, 2019, born in Norfolk, VA relocated to Waldorf, Maryland. She is survived by her husband, Victor Smith; sister-in-law Valerie Smith; mother Mary Pierce; siblings Altheria Alexander, Valerie Hinton, Johnny Pierce and Cherie Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, located at 5605 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701. A wake will he held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.