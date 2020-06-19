Marilyn Virginia Gilroy

Marilyn Virginia Gilroy

MARILYN GILROY
FERNANDIA BEACH, Fla. — Marilyn Virginia Gilroy, 93, formerly of La Plata, Md., passed away at the Warner Center for Caring at Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born on Sept. 28, 1926, in Pomonkey, Md., she was the daughter of the late Robert Xavier Sanders and Lucy Lee Sanders. Mrs. Gilroy worked at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata as a Patient Financial Counselor and was a member of the Auxiliary at the Medical Center. She enjoyed being at home decorating, working in the garden with flowers and plants. She loved her fur baby, Suzie Q.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gilroy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Gilroy; son, Jeffrey Scott; siblings, Robert, infant sister Mary, Irma, Thelma, Hazel, Kay, Mary And Audrey.

She is survived by her children, David Scott, Sandra Scott and Joanne Scott Spruill; daughter-in-law, Sharon Scott; son-in-law, Brian Spruill; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charles County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20646.

Online guestbook available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.

