NEWBURG, MD — Marion Anna Craft, passed away November 4, 2019. She was the wife of S. Stuart Craft. Born and raised in Catonsville, MD. She was the youngest of seven children. Visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, Maryland 29746. A full obituary and guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Marion Anna Craft (nee Marion Anna Gilbert)
To plant a tree in memory of Marion Craft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.