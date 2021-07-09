LUSBY — Mark A. Dingle, 58, of Lusby, Md.; originally of Waynesboro, Pa., departed this life on June 30, 2021. He fought a long and hard battle until his last breath.
Mark had a very blessed and interesting life. He had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout the world and had one hell of a ride.
Mark’s wife, Becky (Daugherty) of Lusby, had the toughest job of caring for Mark these past five years. She was the love of his life and the foundation that kept him alive.
Family was all that mattered to Mark. Besides Becky, Mark is survived by daughter Allyson Kalich and husband Nick of Pittsburgh, Pa., son Marc Elder and wife Karen of Leonardtown, Md., son Eric Elder and his fiancé McKayla of Concord, N.C., and grandson Jake Ryan Elder of Leonardtown, Md. All were his pride and joy.
Mark is also survived by his mother, Harriet Moneen Dingle and sister Melanie Dingle of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., brother Michael Dingle and wife Laurel of Waynesboro, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Ralph W. Dingle, and sister, Melinda Dingle Pabon.
Mark wanted to personally thank family friends including Dan Curry and Jacque Wisnauskas, Kevin and Lisa Satow and Tom and Jill Clarke for constant support.
Mark also wanted to express a heartfelt thank you to the Grumpy Old Men’s Golf Club of Cedar Point/Patuxent River Naval Base. Their camaraderie made his journey easier to handle as they kept his spirits high and provided him with emotional support when living began to get tough.
Thank you to lifelong friend Jeff Martin and the Gorgeous Ladies of Golf from the Class of 1980 for all the support and love shared over the last several months.
Live and love each day as if it were your last.
At Mark’s request, a funeral or viewing will not be held.
