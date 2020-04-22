LA PLATA — Mark Anthony Mlinac, our “Poppu,” of La Plata, Md., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 93.
Born on August 29, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the youngest son of 15 children born to the late Dragutin “Charles” Mlinac and Marija Mlinac. He left home shortly after turning 18 to be enlisted in the military during WWII and ended up staying with military service for 20 years. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for another 20+ years. A proud veteran and loving husband, he always put his family first. When his grandchildren were born, he spent as much time as possible with them, often times sitting on the floor for hours next to them playing games and being the best Poppu possible!
Mark was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Theresa Mlinac. In addition, he is survived by his son, Mark Mlinac Jr. and daughter-in-law, Maryann Mlinac of Palm Coast, Fla., daughter, Lorraine Back and son-in-law, Keith Back of La Plata, Md., and son, Gary Mlinac of Boston, Mass.
His proud legacy also lives on through his 5 grandchildren: Matthew, Marleigh and Madison Mlinac, and Krista and Eleni Back.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by 13 of his siblings: Johanna, Michael, Nicholas, Nicholas’ still born twin, Joseph, John, Francis, Thomas, Catherine, Rose, Charles, Mary, and Elizabeth. His only surviving sibling is Annie Pacitti. Other surviving relatives include many nieces and nephews.
Mass and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
