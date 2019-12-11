WALDORF, MD — Mark Daniel Scott, age 57, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones on November 15, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1962 in Clinton, Maryland. He was the son of Shirley Mae Scot and the late James Louis Scott. he married his wife, Marybeth, in 2005 with whom he spent the rest of his life before passing. A full obituary and guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Mark Daniel Scott
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
