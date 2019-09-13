WALDORF — Marquita V. Sendish, 33, of Waldorf, Maryland entered into eternal life September 7, 2019. Marquita devoted her life to caring for her three children to include homeschooling them. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Paul Makle and her fraternal grandparents Otto and Edna Sendish. Marquita is survived by her three children Tristan, Braylen and Caiden Hobbs, their father Thomas Hobbs, her parents Andras and Paula Sendish, sister Denita Sendish, brother Cassius Sendish, grandmother Ethel Makle and a host of devoted family and friends. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.