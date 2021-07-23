LUSBY — Marsha Ella Souder, 84, of Lusby, Md., passed away on July 16, 2021.
She was the loving wife to the late James W. Souder.
Born on April 1, 1937, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Stuart Southworth and Mildred Carolina (Kalns) Bennett.
Marsha is survived by her two sons; James “Jamie” B. Souder of Bethesda, Md., Craig W. Souder, wife, Trish, of Poolesville, Md., and two grandchildren; Benjamin of New York City and Megan of Poolesville.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Joan Carolina Long and Audrey Bennett Hink.
Marsha will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
