Martha Anne Gehring

Martha Anne Gehring

MARTHA ANNE GEHRING

BRYANTOWN — Martha Anne Gehring, 84, of Bryantown went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was born on September 6, 1935 in Hughesville and she is the daughter of the late Paul Brian Montgomery and Mary Edna (Bassford) Montgomery.

Martha Anne married the love of her life, James Elwood Gehring. They were married for over 29 years before Elwood passed away and left her and their children to cherish his memory.

She was devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. Mary’s Bryantown Church in Bryantown.

Family was everything to Martha Anne and if you spoke to her you heard all about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Martha Anne is survived by her children, Michael E. Gehring (Marian) of Bryantown, MD, Beverly A. Gehring of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Jeffrey A. Gehring (Patti) of Waldorf, MD; four (4) grandchildren, Andrew J. Gehring (Tonya), Kyle E. Gehring, Lacey M. Flaim (Dario), and Ryan E. Gehring; two (2) great-grandchildren, Olivia C. Gehring and Vincenzo P. Flaim; siblings, Audrey Mae Morgan of Leonardtown, MD and Mary Joan Buckler of Huntingtown, MD and long-time best friend, Sister Clara Beall in addition to many extended family and friends. Martha Anne was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband.

Martha Anne’s family will receive friends for her Life Celebration’s Visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, 20617, being officiated by Father Kevin O’Reilly and Father Rory Conley. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Gehring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

