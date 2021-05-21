LA PLATA — Marvin J. Pitts, 82 of La Plata, Md., passed away on Friday April 23, 2021.
Marvin was born on June 20, 1938, in North Carolina to the late Horace and Alva Pitts. He is also predeceased by his brother, Ralph Pitts; sisters, Marian Cline and Reba Pitts; brother-in-law, Hank George; stepdaughter, Ellen Morgan.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pitts; step children, Jimmy Gainey (Wanda), Susan Elaine Gainey (Joe) and Sharon Murphy (David); step son-in-law Ralph Morgan; brothers, Milton Pitts and Floyd Pitts (Claudine); sister, Lucille (George); 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marvin loved driving his logging truck, especially taking his grandkids, whom he loved dearly, for rides in it. His trucking business also enabled him to form many friendships in the Amish community. He enjoyed playing cards, charter fishing, reading and crossword puzzles. He gave everyone in his family a nickname.
The family received friends on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave. La Plata, MD 20646). The funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment followed at the Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd. Waldorf, MD 20601).
Pallbearers: be John Dixon, Justin Simms, Ricky King, David Murphy, 3rd, Raymond Johns and David Murphy, Jr.
Honorary bearers: Rebecca King, Kellie Murphy, Kimberly Casey and Christopher Nevitt.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings must be worn and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.