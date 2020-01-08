FORT WASHINGTON — Mary Agnes Hart, 83, died January 4, 2020. Viewing and services will be held at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD. Condolences for family and friends and times and dates of service will be announced in her complete obituary at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Mary Agnes Hart
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Williams Funeral Home, P.A.
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Williams Funeral Home, P.A.
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
