INDIAN HEAD — On June 26, 2021, the Lord called Mary home to be with him and have eternal peace.
Mary Wright was born on August 28, 1930, in the small town of Risen, Md.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lodge and Lizzie Wright, brothers Mike, Eugene, Walter, JC, sister Hazel Amman, her sons William “Bicycle Bill” Tippett and Kenneth Tippett, and her late husbands William “Gus” Tippett and Aubrey Coombs.
She is survived by her sister Gladys Lyon (Joe) and brother Lodge Wright, with whom she shared a very close and loving relationship. She is survived by her partner of 30 years, Mike Dohanick, her children Betty Palmer (Jim), Linda Boland, Raymond Tippett (Brenda), Brenda Speiss (Jim), Gary Tippett, Debbie Cutlip (Rick) and Mary Atchinson and her precious Shih Tzu “Miss Prissy”.
Her large family was always top priority. Mary was a proud grandma (and mamaw) of 30 grandchildren and too many great-grandchildren to count, plus several great great-grandchildren. Her precious 10-year-old “Miss Prissy” gave her so much happiness and love, she loved her like she was one of her children.
After raising her children she shared her love with other children she cared for in her home.
Mary was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers, especially her roses, she had an amazing green thumb. Her Christmas cacti were in full bloom two weeks before she passed. Working outside was always a pleasure not a chore and her yard displayed that.
She was very proud and blessed to be a cancer survivor of 30 years.
She ended every day reading the Bible and listening to gospel music but during the day she was known to listen and dance to Elvis.
Funeral services were held at Williams Funeral Home in Indian Head, Md., on July 2, 2021, and she was laid to rest at Nanjemoy Baptist Church Cemetery.
