WALDORF — Mary Ann Pearson, 86, of Waldorf, passed July 18, 2020 at the Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
Born October 31, 1933 in Dahlgren, Va., she was the daughter of the late Mary Evelyn Tomberlin, Sydney Wade Gillispie and stepdaughter of the late Carl Harris Tomberlin.
She was married to Charles Robert (Bobby) Pearson on August 22 1954 and had four children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brother Frank Gillispie.
She is survived by her sister, Louise Tomberlin Pyles of Brandywine and children Chuck Pearson (Donna) of Hughesville, Connie Wood (Pat) of Waldorf, Cindy Swann (Dale) of Waldorf, and John Pearson (Diana) of Waldorf. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
A Lackey graduate of 1951, she was a lifelong resident of Charles County living in Indian Head, Marbury and eventually moving to Waldorf. She had many jobs over the years starting as a secretary for Safeway in Anacostia; wrote Waldorf news for Time Crescent newspaper; worked Waldorf Sanitation Company and was one of the first cab drivers in Waldorf. She drove a school bus for Charles County for over 15 years and worked in the school system as a cafeteria worker and substitute teacher.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cards and loved her TV shows. She enjoyed Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and Hallmark movies. More than anything, she loved to be surrounded by her family. She loved all people — the more the merrier. She could light up a room of strangers and, in no time, have them all laughing and talking like the best of friends. She made everyone feel so comfortable. She loved to get her family together and made sure everyone had plenty of food. She would invite surprise guests and new acquaintances to family parties. We often kidded we needed “My Name Is” stickers just to know who we were sharing our family parties with. She was a devout Catholic and attended Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Waldorf. She said the Rosary several times each day for family members. She was loved by so many and will be missed beyond words.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday July 31, 2020, from 1PM to 2PM followed by mass at at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street Waldorf, 20602. The events will be streamed on line from the church. Google “OLHOC youtube” and look for the link for Mary Ann Pearson. A private burial will be held at Piney Church in Waldorf at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Ann Pearson to Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf 20602.
